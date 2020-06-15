Over 15 mln tests for COVID-19 held in Russia

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Over 15.1 mln tests for COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been held in Russia, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing informed on Monday.

"Over 15.1 mln tests for the coronavirus have been held in the Russian Federation," the message informs. In the past 24 hours, over 280,000 tests have been held.

On June 12, the federal service reported that over 14 mln tests for COVID-19 had been conducted.

According to the federal service, 316,000 people are currently under supervision on suspicion of having contracted the disease.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.