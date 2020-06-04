Future epidemics inevitable, reaction algorithm necessary, says Russian official

"It is important to understand how we can accumulate experience, how to draw conclusions from this difficult life period for the whole planet, perhaps. We must not miss anything, we should unite and form a consolidated algorithm for next time. It is absolutely obvious that there is going to be a next time," she said.

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic should help establish a reaction algorithm for inevitable outbreaks of diseases in the future, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said during an online discussion held within the Valdai Discussion Club.

Popova noted that it is unclear so far who will be affected by the next outbreak. "We must have an algorithm of actions, and it should not be applicable to just one country. It should be a common algorithm that we could use, or several algorithms for different situations, for different types of infection. Or at least for those types that we know of today," she explained.

Head of the Russian federal service noted that the experience in combating the Ebola outbreak had helped experts to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic. "The work experience accumulated during previous outbreaks and during the serious situation with the Ebola fever has helped us coordinate ourselves faster and understand where our efforts and lab services would be most needed," the official said.

Popova also stressed that Russia had formed fruitful professional relations with colleagues from different states at a very high level. "I think that we have always approached it in this way, maybe that’s the Russian approach: during hard times, we must unite, we must unite our efforts," she concluded.

