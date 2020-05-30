Moscow registers 69 coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Sixty-nine more coronavirus patients have died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

"In Moscow, 69 patients have passed away. They suffered from confirmed pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus," the center said.

A total of 2,477 confirmed coronavirus deaths have been registered in the Russian capital so far.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.