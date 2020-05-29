Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate falls to 0.95

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate dropped by 0.02 to 0.95 in the past 24 hours, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Moscow’s coronavirus reproduction rate did not change and remains at 0.83. Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate has remained at or below 1 for the past 16 days.

Russia’s regions with the highest number of coronavirus patients and the coronavirus reproduction rate below 1 include the Moscow Region (0.94), the Krasnodar Region (0.9), the Rostov Region (0.88), the Kaluga Region (0.81) and the Krasnoyarsk Region (0.98). St. Petersburg’s rate has risen to 1 after remaining below that level since May 20.

The coronavirus reproduction rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect. According to the Russian consumer watchdog, when the rate is equal to or below 1, a region can start to ease restrictions, provided there are enough vacant hospital beds. Once the rate drops below 0.8, a region can enter the second phase of reopening, and when the rate falls below 0.5, the third phase can begin.