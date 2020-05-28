Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains at 0.97

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate did not change in the past 24 hours and remains at 0.97, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center. Moscow’s coronavirus reproduction rate has dropped by 0.02 to 0.83.

Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate has remained at or below 1 for the past 15 days.

Russia’s regions with the highest number of coronavirus patients and the coronavirus reproduction rate below 1 include the Moscow Region (0.94), St. Petersburg (0.98), the Krasnodar Region (0.92), the Rostov Region (0.92), the Kaluga Region (0.82) and the Krasnoyarsk Region (0.71).

The coronavirus reproduction rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect. According to the Russian consumer watchdog, when the rate is equal to or below 1, a region can start to ease restrictions, provided there are enough vacant hospital beds. Once the rate drops below 0.8, a region can enter the second phase of reopening, and when the rate falls below 0.5, the third phase can begin.