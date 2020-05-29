Some 14% of Muscovites develop antibodies to COVID-19 - mayor

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Screening tests in Moscow showed that 14% of those tested have developed antibodies to the coronavirus, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin told Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Screening tests that we are conducting in the capital today revealed that 14% have markers to the coronavirus. This is a large percent. Some of them are at the stage of developing immunity," Sobyanin said.

To date, a total of 379,051 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 150,993 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 4,142 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Moscow has been the most affected by the coronavirus, but lately the situation has started improving. In the past day, the number of recoveries again surpassed the tally of new cases, reaching 3,793 versus 2,054. A total of 173,497 people in the city have contracted the virus, some 71,251 have recovered and 2,254 have died. The Russian capital has launched a large-scale voluntary campaign to conduct tests for antibodies to COVID-19.