Moscow to reopen stadium, sports facilities for athletes’ training since June 1

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow authorities will reopen stadiums for training of football teams of Moscow and Russia on June 1, Moscow Mayor announced Wednesday.

Moscow to reopen all retail, allow visiting parks on schedule from June 1

He reminded that the Russian Football Union plans to resume the Russian Premier League championship on June 21. Other sports federations also announced plans to resume national and international championships.

"To allow our athletes begin training for competitions, we will reopen stadiums and other sports facilities for training of Moscow and Russian teams and players of professional sports clubs," the Mayor said.