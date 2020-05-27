Moscow to reopen all retail, allow visiting parks on schedule from June 1

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin proposed Wednesday to restore operation of non-grocery stores and a portion of the service industry starting Monday, June 1, while also proposing to allow walking in parks on schedule.

What will reopen

According to Sobyanin, Moscow authorities are ready to reopen all non-grocery retail. As for the services industry, the mayor proposed to reopen organizations that do not involve prolonged contacts between people, such as repair shops and laundries.

Walking on schedule

The mayor is ready to reopen parks for visitors, but with certain restrictions. According to him "a schedule is needed that will determine when residents of certain buildings would be allowed to go out for walks." He did not provide any specifics regarding such schedule.

Medical aid

Moscow authorities will increase the volume of general medical aid in city hospitals, retooled for the coronavirus patients.

Almost half of all beds, reserved for the coronavirus patients are free already, and the number of severe COVID-19 cases reduced in the past two weeks by 40%.

Victory Parade

Moscow is ready for the Victory Parade which will take place on June 24 this year, Sobyanin confirmed, adding that the capital is also ready for rehearsals which precede the parade itself.

Aid to other regions

Moscow authorities will send aid to other regions after the coronavirus situation in the capital is stabilized, Sobyanin announced, adding that medics and medical equipment will be sent to the Pskov and Vladimir regions.