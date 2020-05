MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow’s share of new daily coronavirus cases has dropped to about 25% for the first time since the outbreak began in Russia, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center.

As many as 8,338 cases were confirmed in Russia in the past day, and Moscow accounts for 2,140 of them. That said, the city’s share of new cases has fallen to 25.67% compared to 31.74% on Tuesday.