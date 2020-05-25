Over 2,000 pregnant women in Russia have coronavirus infection

"As of today, there are 2,561 pregnant women with the coronavirus infection. Diagnosis was confirmed by all tests in 2,035 of them. There are 816 pregnant women with the coronavirus infection in Moscow alone," she said in an interview with the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. More than 2,000 pregnant women in Russia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Leila Adamyan, chief visiting obstetrician gynecologist of the Russian health ministry, said on Monday.

According to Adamyan, pregnant women in mid-pregnancy are especially exposed to infection risks when the volume of blood circulation increases and they need more oxygen. "Especially exposed to risks are those who have various extragenital, heart, and lung diseases, infections, malignant tumors, bleeding disorders," she said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,513,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 346,800 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 353,427 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 118,798 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,633 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.