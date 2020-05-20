Almost 360,000 medics treating coronavirus patients in Russia, says deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Almost 360,000 medical workers are treating coronavirus patients at inpatient facilities and on an outpatient basis in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in the upper house of Russia’s parliament on Wednesday.
"Today a total of almost 360,000 medical workers are providing medical assistance to such patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis," the vice-premier said.
Medical workers in Russia received an additional 13.5 billion rubles ($187.5 million) in payments for treating coronavirus patients, Golikova said.
According to the latest statistics, over 4,990,400 people have been infected worldwide and more than 324,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,961,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 308,705 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 85,392 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,927 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.