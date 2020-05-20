Almost 360,000 medics treating coronavirus patients in Russia, says deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Almost 360,000 medical workers are treating coronavirus patients at inpatient facilities and on an outpatient basis in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in the upper house of Russia’s parliament on Wednesday.

Medical workers in Russia received an additional 13.5 billion rubles ($187.5 million) in payments for treating coronavirus patients, Golikova said.