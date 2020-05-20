MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Moscow hospitals admit about 1,000 coronavirus patients every day, the city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at a meeting of the coronavirus response council on Wednesday.

"Hospital admissions have fallen. About 1,000 critical are taken to the hospital every day. The burden on the healthcare system is beginning to decline. However, about 1,700 patients in serious and critical condition remain hospitalized," Sobyanin pointed out, adding that every critical patient spent two to three weeks in the hospital.

"When we plan our next steps, we need to realize that the infection level is still high," the Moscow mayor emphasized.

To date, a total of 308,705 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 85,392 patients having recovered from the disease. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (152,306). Russia’s latest data indicates 2,927 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.