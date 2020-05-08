Coronavirus lockdowns may be lifted in Russia in late May-early June

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia may lift the coronavirus lockdowns in late May or early June, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Friday.

"We understand that these lockdowns, depending on the region and the situation, will be lifted either in late May or early June," he said in an interview with the Vesti news program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Commenting on the forecasts for the coronavirus situation, he said that the epidemic is expected to subside to sporadic cases by the end of this summer.