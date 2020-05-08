This week in photos: Moscow quarantined, Victory Day air rehearsal, and a newborn lion cub

A mannequin in a shop window in Myasnitskaya Street, Moscow, Russia, May 2. The self-isolation period was extended in Moscow until May 31 © Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets leaving a trail in Russian national colours over Lesnaya Street in Moscow during a rehearsal of the upcoming Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia, May 4. This year Russia is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War (part of WWII) © Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

An honour guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside the Kremlin Wall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Moscow, Russia, May 5 © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Police officers talking to cyclists in Moskvoretskaya Embankment during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, Russia, May 3 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

A Palestinian Hamas police cadet throws a sound grenade as he demonstrates his skills with his colleagues during a graduation ceremony in Gaza City, May 7 © REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is seen during his team's training session at the German Bundesliga club's ground in Munich, Germany, May 6. The German Football League has presented a comprehensive concept for the resumption of play amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic © EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

People collecting fish on the beach during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Da Nang, Vietnam, May 6 © REUTERS/Kham

People walking by the Gulf of Finland with the Lakhta Center multifunctional business complex seen in the background during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Saint Petersburg, Russia, May 5 © Sergei Konkov/TASS

People eating their Iftar meal provided by a group of volunteers in a damaged neighbourhood, amid fear for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Atarib, Aleppo countryside, Syria, May 7 © REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Employees in protective suits are seen during the funeral of a deceased coronavirus patient at the Novoye Kolpinskoye cemetery, Saint Petersburg, Russia, May 6 © Peter Kovalev/TASS

Members of the Spanish Army, Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Unit, are seen in the process of disinfection outside the Geriatric Arago retirement home in Barcelona, Spain, May 2 © Miquel Benitez/Getty Images

Australian Climber Angie Scarth-Johnson climbs at Gateway Crag in the Blue Mountains, Sydney, Australia, May 4. Angie is training for selection to represent Australia in Sport Climbing at the Olympics © EPA-EFE/BRENDON THORNE

A double rainbow is seen above a woman holding an umbrella and selling snacks along the road in Siaya county, Kenya, May 3 © REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A female Asiatic lion interacts with one of her two six-week-old cubs at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem, Israel, May 6 © EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Musicians of the Main Directorate of Krasnodar Territory National Guard congratulating the WWII veteran on the upcoming Victory Day in Krasnodar, Russia, May 6 © Press Service of the Main Directorate of Russian National Guard/TASS