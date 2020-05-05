Some 222,500 remain under medical supervision over coronavirus in Russia

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Nearly 222,500 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection, the sanitary watchdog said on Tuesday.

"A total of 806,709 people have been under medical supervision in Russia over the past period in 2020, and as of May 4, 2020 some 222,510 remain under control," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said.

More than 4.4 mln tests for the coronavirus have been carried out, according to the watchdog.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 3.5 mln people have contracted the coronavirus and over 245,000 have died. To date, a total of 145,268 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 18,095 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,356 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.