Russian coronavirus cases keep rising by 14-17% every day

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia has been successful in keeping the daily coronavirus growth rate at 14-17%, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said at a briefing on Friday.

"I would like to point out that Russia is keeping the daily infection growth rate at 14-17$, preventing it from exceeding the 20% level," she said.

At the same time, the watchdog’s chief added that infectious disease doctors and researchers usually took per-100,000 population figures into account.

"Russia’s per-100,000 population figure currently stands at 17, which is five times lower than in Canada, ten times lower than in Germany and 20 times lower than in Switzerland. We believe that this comparison is more correct," Popova noted.

