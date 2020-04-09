US ambassador to Russia thanks health workers combating coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has thanked health workers in Russia and worldwide for their efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

A repatriation charter flight for US nationals departed Moscow on Thursday morning.

"To those US citizens who have chosen to stay here in Russia, I want to thank you for abiding by the Russian government quarantine, protecting your own health and the health of our larger society," Sullivan said in a video message posted on the US embassy’s Twitter account.