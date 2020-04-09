US ambassador to Russia thanks health workers combating coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has thanked health workers in Russia and worldwide for their efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
A repatriation charter flight for US nationals departed Moscow on Thursday morning.
"To those US citizens who have chosen to stay here in Russia, I want to thank you for abiding by the Russian government quarantine, protecting your own health and the health of our larger society," Sullivan said in a video message posted on the US embassy’s Twitter account.
Посол Салливан: Сотрудники дипмиссии США в России в круглосуточном режиме организовывали чартерный рейс, чтобы наши граждане и обладатели вида на жительство в США могли вернуться в США. Я рад, что сегодня утром из Москвы вылетел чартер с этими пассажирами и они уже на пути домой. pic.twitter.com/2bGZ9iJVDZ— Посольство США в РФ (@USEmbRu) April 9, 2020
"I would also like to thank the health workers here in Russia and worldwide who are working tirelessly and heroically to combat this pandemic," he added.
"While we may be staying away from each other to stop the spread of COVID-19, this doesn’t mean we can’t stay connected," the US ambassador pointed out.