Some 7,000 social workers, 1,000 volunteers assist Moscow residents in self-isolation

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Over 1,000 volunteers and 7,000 social workers assist Moscow residents during the self-isolation period, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told journalists Wednesday.

"In a bid to provide assistance to the elderly and the people with chronic diseases, 7,000 social workers and 1,160 social volunteers have taken up their duties," she said.

Rakova noted that a hotline was set up for the elderly people and people with chronic diseases. The hotline accepts applications for food and medicine delivery, pet walking and assistance with other household issues.

Starting on March 29, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has introduced the self-isolation regime for Moscow residents. All stores, besides groceries, pharmacies, essentials stores and animal products stores, are closed, as well theaters, restaurants, cafes and other public places, including parks. All mass events are closed.

The self-isolation regime violation is supposed to be penalized with a 5,000 ruble fine, but the fine is not enforced until movement restrictions are introduced. No pass system has been introduced in the city yet.

To date, a total of 8,672 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (5,841). The country’s latest data indicates 63 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.