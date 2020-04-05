Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by 82,000 in past day - WHO

GENEVA, March 31. /TASS/. A total of 1,133,758 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 62,784 coronavirus-related death were registered worldwide as of 11 a.m. Geneva time on March 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases grew by more than 82,061 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,798.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 621,407 and 46,416 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 38,266 and the number of deaths - by 4,082.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 315,714 and the number of deaths stands at 8,187.

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, has 111,396 cases and 3,838 fatalities as of April 5.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (273,808), Spain (124,736), Italy (124,632), Germany (91,714), and China (82,930).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.