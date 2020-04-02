Ten new coronavirus cases registered in Russia’s Dagestan over past day

MAKHACHKALA, April 2. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan has climbed from 15 to 25 over the past twenty-four hours, the regional branch of the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told TASS on Thursday.

"As of 09:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 2, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has risen from 15 to 25. Ten new infections have been confirmed by the reference center in Moscow," the press office of the Rospotrebnadzor regional branch said.

Over the entire period of monitoring in the region, 1,542 people have been screened for the novel coronavirus and 35 persons have been preliminarily diagnosed with the infection, the press office informed.

"Since the beginning of the monitoring period, 1,363 people have stayed in isolation while 463 persons have ended this regime upon the quarantine expiry. Currently, 900 people are in quarantine," the regional branch’s spokesperson commented.

As the Dagestani Health Ministry specified for TASS, there are seven children aged 3-16 among the coronavirus infected persons.

"Three infected persons are in serious condition and have been moved to the intensive care unit. They are 63, 67 and 85 years old. The other patients are in satisfactory condition," the spokesperson said.

The 85-year-old patient’s coronavirus infection was confirmed by laboratory tests while the other two patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus preliminarily, the spokesperson specified.