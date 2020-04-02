Ten new coronavirus cases registered in Russia’s Dagestan over past day

MAKHACHKALA, April 2. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan has climbed from 15 to 25 over the past twenty-four hours, the regional branch of the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told TASS on Thursday.
"As of 09:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 2, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has risen from 15 to 25. Ten new infections have been confirmed by the reference center in Moscow," the press office of the Rospotrebnadzor regional branch said.
Over the entire period of monitoring in the region, 1,542 people have been screened for the novel coronavirus and 35 persons have been preliminarily diagnosed with the infection, the press office informed.
"Since the beginning of the monitoring period, 1,363 people have stayed in isolation while 463 persons have ended this regime upon the quarantine expiry. Currently, 900 people are in quarantine," the regional branch’s spokesperson commented.
As the Dagestani Health Ministry specified for TASS, there are seven children aged 3-16 among the coronavirus infected persons.
"Three infected persons are in serious condition and have been moved to the intensive care unit. They are 63, 67 and 85 years old. The other patients are in satisfactory condition," the spokesperson said.
The 85-year-old patient’s coronavirus infection was confirmed by laboratory tests while the other two patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus preliminarily, the spokesperson specified.
"Over the past twenty-four hours, 56 people have been placed in quarantine. Currently, 900 people are under medical supervision. These are the persons who have arrived from the countries and regions with the unfavorable epidemiological situation, and also those who have had contacts with the infected people. The patients have been placed in isolation wards of the Republican Infectious Disease Center while three persons with the confirmed diagnosis, including two children, are staying at the Levashi district hospital. These are the members of one family," the spokesperson stated.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 938,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 47,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 195,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
So far, a total of 3,548 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 235 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 30 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.