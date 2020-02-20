Two more Russian passengers of quarantined cruise ship diagnosed with coronavirus

TOKYO, February 20. /TASS/. Japanese doctors diagnosed with novel coronavirus two more Russian citizens, passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined due to a major outbreak of the disease on board, the Russian embassy in Japan said on Thursday.

"As a result of tests made by Japanese doctors, coronavirus was confirmed in two more Russian citizens. They will be taken to hospital soon and receive all the necessary medical assistance there. The Russians feel well," the embassy said in a statement, posted on its Facebook page.