Moscow has over 320,000 licensed gun owners, says National Guard

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. There are over 320,000 licensed gun owners in the Moscow database of the Russian National Guard as of the end of 2019, the press service of the Moscow directorate of the National Guard informed TASS on Monday.

"On the outcomes of the year, there are over 320,000 licensed gun owners in Moscow. There are also over 3,000 private security firms licensed by the Moscow directorate of the National Guard," the message informs.

In 2019, units of the Main Directorate of the National Guard for Moscow have fulfilled all their objectives, the press service added.