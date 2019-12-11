Russian military doctors provide help to residents of northern Syria

KOBANI /Syria/, December 11. /TASS/. Russian physicians from the specialized medical unit started providing help to the residents of the city of Kobani in the Aleppo Governorate, in Syria’s north, many of whom suffer from chronic illnesses.

A large group of Russian medical professionals from the specialized medical unit was deployed to northern Syria on December 5. The Russian military medics are assisting their Syrian colleagues with receiving patients, while sharing experience and providing up-to-date diagnostic equipment for work. In just the first twenty-four hours, doctors from the Russian Defense Ministry furnished medical assistance to about 250 Syrians in Kobani and about 180 locals in Qamishli, in the Al-Hasakah Governorate. In total, Russian military medics helped 108,500 Syrian residents.

However, there is still much to do for these Russian medics, since locals have not been treated or diagnosed using modern equipment for a long time, many now have advanced cases. For example, on Wednesday a laboratory assistant of the specialized unit’s laboratory diagnostics department, Olga Markina, said in a conversation with journalists that she is currently studying the white blood count among the residents. "Some have kidney stones, that is salt in their kidneys," she noted.

Russian physicians said earlier that there is high demand for medical help, because agricultural work is in full swing in the region. Small communities in the north of the country where small communes live suffer most from a lack of doctors, medical equipment and drugs. Russian medics go there together with their Syrian colleagues as part of a mobile medical group.