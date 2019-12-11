UN special envoy for Syria: Peace talks are fragile, so time is needed

The creation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is perhaps the main achievement of a political settlement in Syria this year. However, almost immediately after the launch, its work faced difficulties, since the government and the opposition could not agree on the agenda of the negotiations. In an interview with TASS the UN Secretary General for Syria Geir Pedersen, who took part in the high-level meeting on Syria in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, spoke about these problems and whether they can be overcome. - Mr. Pedersen, the last round of the consultations of the Syrian Constitutional Committee seemed like a dead end as two co-chairs couldn't agree even on agenda. Do you expect talks in Nur-Sultan will give some impulse to the talks in Geneva? Do you expect to hold another meeting of the small group of the Constitutional Committee before the end of the year? -​​ In the context of the Geneva process, the UN was mandated by the Security Council in resolution 2254 (2015) to facilitate a political process for Syria. In terms of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, the Co-Chairs did not agree on an agenda during the last session. I worked intensely with both Co-Chairs to overcome this issue—and I will continue to do so. The challenges we ran into during the second session are not uncommon. These are very early days, and the process is fragile. I hope consensus on an agenda can be reached as soon as possible. It is important that the agreed Terms of Reference for the Constitutional Committee are adhered to because this will have important consequences for the process going forward. I will announce dates for the next session as soon as there is tangible progress on setting the agenda in line with the Terms of Reference.

However, the second round of the Constitutional Committee has confirmed that the two parties remain fundamentally interested in resolving political issues related to ending the conflict, but which the Constitutional Committee alone cannot resolve. As I have said, the Constitutional Committee can be a door opener for a broader and comprehensive political process that must include concrete actions on the ground; it must see meaningful progress on detainees, abductees and missing persons; it must establish a nationwide ceasefire; create an environment for refugees and internally displaced persons to return in a safe, voluntary and dignified manner; achieve real reconciliation, and address Security Council-listed terrorist groups . All these issues I will continue to discuss with relevant stakeholders. - As far as I know, some of the members of the Constitutional Committee were invited to Astana talks besides usual delegations of the Syrian government and opposition. What is the point of them present in Nur-Sultan? Are you going to talk to them to achieve the agreement on the agenda? - I understand that the usual practice of inviting delegations of the Government of Syria and the AOGs was followed. I would defer to the organizers to give any further indication concerning who was invited, and to the delegations themselves to clarify their own composition. As the facilitator of the Geneva process that the Security Council mandated through its resolution 2254, I am going to continue my consultations with the parties that agreed to the Terms of Reference of the Constitutional Committee – that is the Government and the opposition SNC – as required, and with other interested stakeholders. - How do you see the situation in the northeast of Syria? Do you expect the ceasefire to hold there? Is there any way to integrate Idlib and other territories that now are under the control of Turkey back to Syria? - We continue to view the situation with grave concern and, as the Secretary General stressed back in October, we continue to call for de-escalation, maximum restraint and that any military operations fully respect international law, including the UN Charter and international humanitarian law, especially in terms of the protection of civilians.

