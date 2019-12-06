{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Anti-Corruption Foundation director detained for violating rules of organizing rallies

The issue at hand is probably the organization of an unauthorized event because of the July 14 rally near the Moscow City Election Commission
Director of Alexey Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation Ivan Zhdanov Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Director of Alexey Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation Ivan Zhdanov
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Director of Alexey Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) Ivan Zhdanov has been detained by police in Moscow on suspicion of violating the procedure for organizing rallies, his Defense Attorney Vladimir Voronin informed TASS.

"A protocol has been drawn up under Section 20.2 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offences (violation of the established procedure for organizing or holding a meeting, rally, demonstration, march or picket). The issue at hand is probably the organization of an unauthorized event because of the July 14 rally near the Moscow City Election Commission. Now he is being transported to [Moscow’s] Khamovnichesky court, which will decide whether he is guilty or not," Voronin said.

