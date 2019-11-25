Russian PM praises TASS for using modern approaches to working with information

"The agency is developing, I saw for myself - it is working in a modern fashion. This is a proper open space where people are working 24/7, every day in a year," Medvedev said. The prime minister acknowledged that he had not dropped by the TASS headquarters for a while and added that the CIS Information Council meeting had become a great opportunity to do so.

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has commended TASS for modern standard operation, he said at the 27th meeting of the chiefs of CIS news agencies (CIS Information Council) organized by TASS.

"It is beautiful in here now," he noted. TASS Director General Sergey Mikhailov told him that a lot had been done for TASS’ 115 anniversary.

Addressing the meeting’s participants, Medvedev recalled that CIS countries had been independent for around 30 years now and all of them had undergone many difficulties and overcome many disputes and differences in this time. "However, the historic, cultural and human ties still remain in place, people continue to talk, make friends and meet," he said. "As far as I understand the relations you have allow solving a lot of organizational issues and, primarily, quickly receive information and provide honest and unbiased information about what’s happening in your countries."

Medvedev underlined that main problems arise from unchecked reports or their wrong interpretation which eventually leads to colossal problems and results in conflicts. Therefore, he believes it is important to preserve unified information space.