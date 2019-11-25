PM Medvedev visits TASS head office for meeting of CIS Information Council

Preparation of joint projects for the V-Day’s 75th anniversary was one of the themes on the agenda

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday arrived at the TASS head office for the 27th meeting of the chiefs of CIS news agencies (CIS Information Council). Preparation of joint projects for the V-Day’s 75th anniversary was one of the themes on the agenda.

"It is our common holiday. Our peoples defended the right of future generations to life," the chairman of the CIS Information Council, TASS Director General Sergey Mikhailov said at the meeting. "We have no right to forget the great accomplishment of the people who emerged the winners in the bloodiest war in the history of human race." He pointed out that news agencies had the creative and technical potential to transfer to the younger generation the knowledge of history, values and the memories of the heroism of the country’s citizens and the Nazi atrocities. Mikhailov said TASS was preparing a large photo exhibition entitled The Press in Wartime, featuring photographs taken by the agency’s correspondents and archive images. The exhibition will open at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall. The CEO of the Belarusian news agency BelTA Irina Akulovich said her agency was geared up to participate in the TASS project. BelTA has already shared several dozen unique images.

