Tatarstan invites Saudi foundation to jointly present Islamic culture to Europeans

Rustam Minnikhanov also invited the Saudi princess to visit Tatarstan

KAZAN, November 14. /TASS/. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov invited the secretary of the Alwaleed Philanthropies charity foundation, the princess of Saudi Arabia, HRH Lamie bint Abdelmajid Al Saud to jointly implement projects that would introduce Islamic culture to the Europeans, the presidential press service announced on Thursday. 

The president of Tatarstan and the princess of Saudi Arabia met on the sidelines of the World Tolerance Summit in Dubai. The Alwaleed Philanthropies Foundation organizes various events in European countries that enable their residents to get acquainted with the Islamic culture. Rustam Minnikhanov praised the foundation's mission and proposed to jointly develop it.

“I agree with you on this, Islam has a great history and rich culture. It is important to show this to other countries. We are also actively working on this matter in Tatarstan. Perhaps we could add our works to your collection,” he said. The princess supported the idea.

The head of the Russian region went on to speak about the work underway in Tatarstan on restoring religious sites and strengthening multicultural harmony. He invited the princess to visit Tatarstan during her trip to Russia.

Alwaleed Philanthropies Charity Foundation operates in 180 countries. The foundation implements charity projects in education, healthcare, natural disaster response, women's rights, and also boosting multicultural dialogue.

About the summit

The II World Tolerance Summit is being is held in Dubai on November 13-14 bringing together representatives of various states, religious institutions, educational institutions, cultural associations, non-governmental organizations and influencers. The summit is dedicated to tolerance and cultural understanding aimed at strengthening peace and mutual understanding between people. Special attention will be paid to enhancing cooperation to ensure security and stability all over the world.

