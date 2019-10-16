Charitable generosity rising among Russians, study indicates

"When compared to 2018, the number of Russians who donated money to charity rose from 46% to 57%," the survey says.

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. A poll carried out by the analytical center NAFI, which TASS has at its disposal showed that the amount of Russians who donated money to charity had increased from 46% in 2018 to 57% in 2019. Respondents make donations most often by handing out spare change on the street (60%).

The study indicated that every one in ten (11%) had regularly contributed to charity during the last two or three years, while more than a third (36%) had offered charitable assistance several times, and 10% donated money once. As many as 42% have never donated money to charity, and 1% found it difficult to answer the question.

Handing out money to panhandlers on the street remains the most popular way to give charity. About 60% of those who donated to the needy said this is how they gave. That said, over three years the number of people making donations decreased by 10 percentage points from 70%. In addition, special charity boxes have lost their appeal and are being utilized less often: in 2016 and 2018, 36% and 38% used them correspondingly, but just 26% used them in 2019. Russians also use SMS transfers far less than before, with this segment’s share dropping from 35% in 2016 to 27% in 2019.

Those who made bank transfers to charitable accounts from their personal account during the last two or three years grew from 10% in 2016 to 14% in 2019.

The survey was carried out in September among 1,600 people aged over 18 in 50 Russian regions. The statistical error does not exceed 3.4%.