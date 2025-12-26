Volunteer teams ready to deal with potential radiation accidents at Zaporozhye nuke plant

MELITOPOL, December 26. /TASS/. Volunteer rescue teams have undergone two-week training to deal with potential radiation accidents at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the facility said in a statement.

"The process of training and final certification of non-staff rescue teams and the site personnel has been completed at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Volunteers underwent an intensive two-week course led by specialists from Rosatom’s emergency center," the statement reads.

The volunteers practiced key skills in real-world conditions, training to evacuate the injured, use personal protective equipment and radiation detection devices, and provide first aid. A special focus was placed on ensuring that personnel kept their cool and worked efficiently under extreme stress.

A certification commission confirmed that all participants had increased their preparedness through the training. The volunteers received certificates of advanced training that allow them to take part in efforts to deal with the aftermath of potential accidents.