About 800 Russian children may remain in terrorist camps in Middle East

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. About 800 Russian children may remain in terrorist camps on the territory of the Middle East. This number was announced during a session on the search for missing underage persons held by Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin.

"Those in attendance have discussed an issue of crucial importance: the return of children remaining at terrorist camps in various countries," Russian Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said. "According to the existing data, about 800 Russian children may remain in such camps in the Middle East region.".