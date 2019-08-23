Russia’s first ever Tomatina tomato battle, twin brothers dancing tango at the championship in Buenos Aires, Vladimir Putin giving Brigitte Macron bouquet of roses, along with more of this week’s snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: Tomatina hits Russia, twins tango, and flowers for French first lady
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 12
Spanish matador Emilio de Justo is gored by his first bull during a bullfighting as part of Semana Grande (Big Week)'s fair at Vista Alegre bullring in Bilbao, northern Spain, August 18© EPA-EFE/Javier Zorrilla
A couple kissing while covered in squashed tomatoes in the traditional tomato fight called 'Tomatina' in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 18. The famous Spanish tomato battle 'Tomatina' was held for the first time at the 'Kirovets' stadium in St. Petersburg© EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arriving for a joint press statement at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 21© EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Twin brothers Nicolas and German Filipeli competing in the Stage category final at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 21© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
A Butterfly landing on Lavender flowers in Cape Town, South Africa, August 19© EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A visitor is silhouetted amongst plastic sheets as part of an installation titled 'Whispers' by the Light Society during a media preview of the Singapore Night Festival, in Singapore, August 21© EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON
Rosenborg's Birger Meling, right, leans on Dinamo Zagreb's Petar Stojanovic as he falls after jumping for a header uring the Champions League qualifying first leg play-off soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Rosenborg, in Zagreb, Croatia, August 21© AP Photo/Darko Bandic
US President Donald Trump speaking with reporters before departing on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Washington, USA, August 21© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
France's President Emmanuel Macron with wife Brigitte Macron and Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Fort de Bregancon, a summer residence of the president of France, on the French Riviera, France, August 19© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Visitors at the 5th Tavrida Art Festival in the Kapsel Bay near the town of Sudak, Crimea, August 22© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
Wilson Witzel, governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, celebrating after a police sniper killed the kidnapper who held the occupants of a bus hostage on the Rio-Niteroi bridge, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 20© EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA
People watching a fireworks display over Brateyevsky Park during the 5th Rostec International Fireworks Festival in Moscow, Russia, August 17© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Russia vows to beef up western border amid rising tensions with NATO
Defense chief Sergei Shoigu pointed to NATO ongoing military buildup in Eastern Europe, the deployment of US missile defenses to Poland and Romania, as well as growing cooperation with Finland, Sweden
Read more
Helicopter falls into river after hitting power transmission line in northwest Russia
A pilot is killed, the regional emergencies services reported
Read more
Air France flight Moscow-Paris requested landing in Luxembourg, due to emergency on board
No one was injured, according to the airport's press service
Read more
Syrian army retakes city of Kafr Zita in Hama province — media
According to the Al-Hadath TV channel, the Syrian army has also seized the Wadi al-Anaz area east of the town of Morek
Read more
UN Security Council to hold emergency session on US missile projects on August 22
The emergency session of the UN Security Council was requested by Russia and China
Read more
Putin hands down orders to work on symmetric response to US new cruise missile’s test
The Russian leader stated this at a meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council
Read more
Pentagon: If extended, New START should include Russia’s advanced weaponry
The document can be extended for no more than five years by mutual consent of the parties
Read more
Press review: What topped the Putin-Macron talks and Zelensky’s meeting with Netanyahu
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 20
Read more
Troops in western Russia to get over 1,300 weapon systems by year-end
The military district will continue manning its troops with contract-enlisted personnel with more than 9,000 people enlisted this year
Read more
US to get hypersonic weapons in next two years — Pentagon
US Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy said earlier his country was looking into possibility of developing all types of rockets previously prohibited under INF treaty
Read more
Russia not desperate for G8, thinks G20 format is more efficient — Kremlin spokesman
The Kremlin spokesperson pointed out that discussing global problems in geopolitics, security or economy without China and India is "not very efficient"
Read more
High wildfire risk persists in Russian Siberia, Far East — weather authority
The Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring said that a high wildfire risk also persists in the south of the European part of Russia
Read more
Russia’s Baltic Fleet S-400 teams thwart massive air strike in drills
The combat teams conducted over 30 simulated launches against the notional enemy’s real air targets
Read more
Thank you, Putin! Venezuelan vice president conveys Maduro’s gratitude to Russian leader
The sanctions illegally introduced by the US against Venezuela opened up new doors for closer cooperation between Moscow and Caracas, according to the vice president
Read more
Ukraine's president makes bold statement on Moscow’s possible return to G8 — diplomat
"Professionals should do things they are trained to do," the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman stated
Read more
Russian defense firm to start serial production of anti-tank missiles
The first batch of munitions is undergoing qualification tests
Read more
German foreign minister calls for direct and open dialogue with Russia
Heiko Maas urged Moscow to play a constructive role in efforts on Ukrainian settlement
Read more
Ex-president says Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons due to threat of US sanctions
Leonid Kravchuk added that he had no regrets about his consent to destroy his country’s nuclear arsenal
Read more
Statements on Germany meddling in Russia’s affairs unfathomable, top diplomat says
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman informed of the attempts by the US and German media to interfere in Russia’s domestic affairs through their coverage of unsanctioned protests in Moscow
Read more
Belarusian paralympic rower drowns during training in Austria — paper
The 33-year-old athlete, who is a wheelchair user, drowned when his boat capsized on the Danube River
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet warships enter Mediterranean in long-distance deployment
The drills will involve other Fleets within the Russian Navy
Read more
Kremlin unaware of radiation poisoning of those injured at Severodvinsk testing range
Earlier, reports were circulated by a number of media outlets claiming that doctors in the Arkhangelsk Region were not warned about the radiation poisoning of the patients
Read more
Putin expressed confidence in implementation of Nord Stream 2
The Russian leader emphasized that it is theoretically possible "to imagine a situation where the United States will convince Europe to replace Russian gas with American gas"
Read more
Russian, Mongolian troops employ new tactic in Selenga-2019 joint drills
A new tactic, ‘A Stealth Attack,’ is based on the experience of modern armed conflicts
Read more
Russia’s latest reconnaissance drone makes debut flight
The Altius-U is the drone’s final conceptual design after the tests of several prototypes
Read more
Chief of Russian General Staff and Chief of US Joint Chiefs of Staff discuss military ties
The previous talks between the two took place in March
Read more
Trump says G8 format with Russia's participation is 'more appropriate'
The US president said that "it should be the G8 because a lot of things we talk about have to do with Russia"
Read more
Russia sends humanoid robot to International Space Station on unmanned Soyuz spacecraft
The rocket lifted off from the Gagarin Start launch pad at 6:38 Moscow time
Read more
Russia vows to thwart pressure against Venezuela
Russia's top diplomat decried the methods applied to Venezuela as "blackmail and pressure"
Read more
Russian Navy to get six submarines in 2020 for first time over past 28 years
Last time, the Russian Navy received the same number of submarines in 1992
Read more
Su-24MR reconnaissance plane enters service with air regiment in Russia’s Central Command
It is fitted out with radar reconnaissance equipment and the image-recording capability
Read more
Russian embassy confirms death of two Russians in helicopter crash off Greek’s Poros
A private helicopter crashed into the see south of the port of Poros at 15:40 local time
Read more
Serbia to sign free trade zone agreement with EAEU on October 25
According to Russian ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, in the future, Serbia may become one of the links on the space between the EU and the EAEU
Read more
Serbia to get Russian-made Mi-35 and Mi-17 military transport helicopters in early 2020
According to the Serbian official, Russia and Serbia "have never had such a volume of cooperation" since World War II
Read more
Rosneft signs agreements on offshore gas field development with Mozambique
The ceremony of exchanging copies of the agreements was held in the Kremlin following the talks between the presidents
Read more
Greek FC Olympiacos expects full-house at Champions League home match with FC Krasnodar
The teams will clash on August 21
Read more
Russian S-400 teams go on high alert to repel enemy missile strike in Baltic Fleet drills
The drills involve over 200 personnel and more than 20 items of military and special hardware
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm to export latest multiple launch rocket system with smart shells
The Tornado-S is a heavy upgrade of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system
Read more
Russian diplomat warns against making a show out of G8 reinstatement discussions
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow is ready to look at the Group of Seven’s initiatives to reinstate the G8 format
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge missile corvette enters shipbuilders’ final trials
The trials will last about three months
Read more