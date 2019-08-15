Every fifth Russian pays 30%-50% of total family income to loan — opinion poll

MOSCOW, August 15. / TASS /. The All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center found that every fifth Russian (21%) makes loan payments of the total family income to the amount of 30%-50% on a monthly basis, the center said in a report published on Thursday.

According to the survey, 31% of respondents, mainly aged 18 to 24 (36%) and 25 to 34 years old (27%), allocate from 10% to 20% of family income to repay loans. Another 16% of respondents spend from 21% to 30% of the budget on monthly payments.

The majority of respondents (66%) who have a loan noted that over the past year they did not have trouble with repayments. Most often, these are Russians aged 35 to 44 years (69%) and 45 to 59 years (71%). Another 33% of Russians surveyed, mainly aged 18-24, had difficulty repaying loans.

In general, more than half of the respondents (60%) believe that they will be able to repay the existing loan (63% of respondents aged 35 to 44 years and 65% of Russians aged 45 to 59 years, as well as 68% of residents of cities with a population of 500,000-900,000 and less than 100,000). Another 38% of respondents, on the contrary, noted that repayment of a loan would cause them certain difficulties (41% of those between 18 and 24 years, 25 and 34 years and more than 60 years old, as well as 43% of residents of million-plus cities, and 47% of rural residents).

The all-Russian survey was conducted on July 25 among 1,600 Russians aged 18 and over, by telephone. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% with a probability of 95%.