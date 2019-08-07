More than half of Russians have outstanding loans, survey shows

At the same time, the majority of respondents (84%) do not plan to take a loan or make a purchase on credit in the next six months.

MOSCOW, August 7. / TASS /. More than half of Russians (51%) have outstanding loans, according to a survey by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center. The results of the survey were published on the center’s website.

According to the survey, in the age group between 25 and 34 years the percentage of people with outstanding loans is the highest (72%). The percentage of such people at the age group between 35 and 44 is 63% and among residents of rural areas 56% people have unredeemed loans.

The percentage of people with outstanding loans in the age group between 18 and 24 and those who are older than 60 are 37% and 31% respectively.

The majority of Russians surveyed (74%), mainly people over the age of 60 (86%), as well as residents of two capitals (79%) and cities with a population of 500,000 to 950,000 people (79%) noted that they were not going to take a loan or make a purchase on credit in the next two to three years.

However, 10% of respondents, most often those in the age group from 25 to 34 (18%) and from between 35 and 44 (14%), plan to take a loan to buy real estate. Another 6% of Russians surveyed, mainly young people aged 18 to 24 (11%), are going to take a loan to buy a car. The survey was conducted in the form of a phone interview on July 25 among 1,600 Russians aged 18 and older. For this sampling, the maximum error size with a probability of 95% does not exceed 2.5%.