Defendant in Baring Vostok case Delpale transferred to house arrest — court

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has transferred Philippe Delpale, one of the defendants in the Baring Vostok case, from the pre-trial detention center to house arrest, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

On Thursday the court was considering an appeal against the decision of the district court to extend Delpale’s arrest.

"Upon hearing the views of the parties, the court upheld the request of the defense of defendant Delpale to change the preventive measure for him from detention to house arrest," judge Anatoly Korolev said.