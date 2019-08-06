Russia looks to simplify foreign students’ admission into creative universities

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Culture Ministry and the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) will address the initiative to simplify the admission of foreign students into Russian universities, Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky told reporters on Tuesday.

[Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Eleonora Mitrofanova] and I discussed the intuitive relating to the need to increase the foreign admission into our creative universities. It is worth pointing out that we are not only talking about museum occupations and primarily about the professions that influence the mind. We believe that it is important that as many of our foreign friends as possible are granted the opportunity to study here," he stressed.

According to the minister, foreign citizens should be admitted in a simplified nature to study for degrees to become theatre directors, film directors, conductors, playwrights and screenwriters.

"We will also have those who at least sympathizes with and understands Russia and the Russian culture in these graduates," Medinsky underlined.