French actor Pierre Richard hopes to bring his new stage production to Russia soon

"I will play in a new production with Mathilda May in Paris in the end of this year. This will be the theater, where actors do not pronounce any single word on stage. Mathilda and I - we both love Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, silent movies. It is amazing - to perform without any words," the actor told TASS.

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Legendary French actor Pierre Richard plans to present his new stage production in Russia in the near future. In an interview with TASS he said that this will be a production where he plays together with Mathilda May (French actress - TASS).

When asked if he will bring this new production to Russia, Richard said he hopes that this will happen adding that he would like to travel with it worldwide.

Several years ago, Richard travelled with his production Pierre Richard III through Russia, from Moscow to Vladivostok.

On July 20, Richard became an honorary guest of the 2nd film festival of popular filmmakers Crystal Source, which is under way in the city of Yessentuki in the south of Russia.

Richard who turns 85 in August says he is not going to celebrate the anniversary.

"I won’t celebrate it at all. My family, my wife and children tell me "Let’s celebrate your birthday!" Everybody likes that I have a jubilee but I don’t. I am fed up with all these birthdays and don’t feel like celebrating it. When I was in my 40s, of course, it was fun but not anymore," the actor said.