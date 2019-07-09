Environmental challenges to aggravate against technology development background,Putin says

EKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Environmental challenges may become more acute in the course of current turbid technology development unless protecting measures are undertaken, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS) on Tuesday.

Accelerating technological transformation dramatically changes the outline of industries and alters principles of production and business models, the President said. Such developments as artificial intelligence systems or 3D printing exert far-reaching effects on management efficiency and labor productivity, Putin noted.

"However, the hope that new technologies will save the planet in themselves from growing man-caused effect and burden has largely turned out to be an illusion. Degradation of nature and climate continues and manifests itself more and more acutely by draughts, bad crops and natural calamities," the Russian leader said.

If nothing is done, tremendous technological growth will not smoothen but on the contrary, will aggravate the whole complex of environmental challenges, including the climate change and the resources depletion, Putin added.