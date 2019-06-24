The Scarlet Sails festival is a celebration for high school graduates. This colorful event has been held every year in St. Petersburg, since it’s get-go in 2005. Recently, it has evolved into a celebration for the entire city, attracting tourists to what many dub as the cultural capital of Russia. More than 1.4 million people gathered along the Neva River this year to watch the famous Scarlet Sails gala. The evening culminated in the appearance of a scarlet-sailed ship, which symbolizes hope, dreams and a bright future. Click on the story and find out more about this unforgettable and stunning event.
St. Petersburg paints the town red with Scarlet Sails festival
More than 1.4 million people gathered along the Neva River in St. Petersburg on June 23 to watch the famous Scarlet Sails celebration held in honour of the city’s high school graduates
Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
People watching a brig with scarlet sails floating on the Neva River in St.Petersburg© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
A view of fireworks from the Rossiya brig during the 2019 Scarlet Sails Festival in St.Petersburg© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Last week graduation ceremonies and celebrations were held all over Russia as students of elementary and high schools and military academies finished their education© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
The Rossiya brig is seen during the 2019 Scarlet Sails Festival in St. Petersburg© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Fireworks lighting up the sky over the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails celebration in St. Petersburg© EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
People watching fireworks and a brig with scarlet sails floating on the Neva River St.Petersburg© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
A view of the Peter and Paul Fortress during the 2019 Scarlet Sails Festival in St. Petersburg© Peter Kovalev/TASS
