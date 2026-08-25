{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Research directions for North Pole·43 expedition outlined

Director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute Alexander Makarov noted that the scientific program will primarily include oceanology, geophysics, and atmospheric research

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The research directions for the scientific expedition North Pole·43 have been established with the program including more than 50 projects, Alexander Makarov, Director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI), Doctor of Geographical Sciences, Professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said in an interview with TASS.

"The research directions for the North Pole·43 expedition have been defined. The scientific program will primarily include oceanology, geophysics, and atmospheric research," Makarov said, adding that a separate track of research will be devoted to mapping the seabed of the Arctic Ocean.

"We will pay special attention to studying the climate change, heat and mass transfer processes between the ocean and the atmosphere, and ice research. Joint work on the study of biodiversity will continue. This is just a small list, with more than 50 different scientific tasks in the program."

Space programs
In case of catastrophe on Earth the Moon could be humanity's salvation — Roscosmos CEO
Dmitry Bakanov emphasized the utmost importance of developing all life support technologies on the Moon
Read more
European leaders cut off their own path to participation in negotiations — legislator
European countries are openly involved in the Ukrainian conflict, granting Kiev permission to produce long-range missiles for attacks on civilians, Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Tehran's condition for resuming dialogue is US compliance with Islamabad agreement
According to the source, the Pakistani side is actively working to communicate this stance to the United States
Read more
Ukraine’s ex-Defense Minister Fyodorov says Kiev losing in conflict with Russia
According to Mikhail Fyodorov, now is the pivotal point
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kremlin Spokesman Peskov on US aircraft in Moscow, Ukrainian settlement terms
TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
US military transport plane lands in Moscow
The aircraft departed from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington
Read more
West no longer willing to allow Ukraine to strike civilians in Russia — senator
This is evident both in the harsher language used by international organizations and in the changing tone of foreign media, Alexander Voloshin said
Read more
US lawmaker Luna lauds reports about CIA chief’s trip to Russia
John Ratcliffe is doing some great things on behalf of the US, Anna Paulina Luna said
Read more