Research directions for North Pole·43 expedition outlined

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The research directions for the scientific expedition North Pole·43 have been established with the program including more than 50 projects, Alexander Makarov, Director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI), Doctor of Geographical Sciences, Professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said in an interview with TASS.

"The research directions for the North Pole·43 expedition have been defined. The scientific program will primarily include oceanology, geophysics, and atmospheric research," Makarov said, adding that a separate track of research will be devoted to mapping the seabed of the Arctic Ocean.

"We will pay special attention to studying the climate change, heat and mass transfer processes between the ocean and the atmosphere, and ice research. Joint work on the study of biodiversity will continue. This is just a small list, with more than 50 different scientific tasks in the program."