Russia, Singapore interested in contacts on peaceful space exploration — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia and Singapore are interested in establishing contacts for the peaceful exploration of space, the Kremlin press office said in a statement ahead of the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan.

"There is mutual interest in establishing contacts in the field of peaceful space exploration and the National Space Agency was established in Singapore in February 2026," the statement reads.

The Kremlin press service reported earlier that on June 17-18, the Russia-ASEAN summit will be held in Kazan, marking the 35th anniversary of relations between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Several documents are expected to be signed during the event, including the Kazan Declaration and the Russia-ASEAN Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Thailand and the Philippines. The previous Russia-ASEAN summit was held in 2021 in the videoconference format.