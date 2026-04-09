Russia open to all forms of international cooperation in space — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia supports unrestricted international cooperation in space, Denis Kutovoy, deputy director of the space systems department at state space corporation Roscosmos, stated.

"We are fully open to international cooperation in space without any preconditions or biases. We are ready to engage in productive and mutually beneficial collaboration with any country in the space sector. There are no restrictions on our side," he said at a session of the Russian Space Forum.

Director of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences Anatoly Petrukovich highlighted ongoing cooperation, particularly with China. "We are now, of course, also paying special attention to BRICS countries, many of which are very interested and want to participate more actively in space projects. The field is open, cooperation continues, and we feel highly confident that our groundwork keeps us attractive to virtually all partners involved in space," he added.

About the forum

The first Russian Space Forum is being held at the National Center Russia on April 9 as part of Space Week 2026. Delegations from 40 countries are participating in the event.

The forum includes 13 sessions across five thematic tracks, as well as a plenary session titled "Space Agenda 2030+: Global Challenges and National Strategies," featuring foreign partners.

Space Week 2026 is dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s historic flight. The first Space Week in Russia is being held from April 6 to 12, 2026. A decree on holding the event annually was signed by the Russian president on December 29, 2025.

TASS is the information partner of Space Week 2026.