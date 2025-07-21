Launch of second pair of Ionosfera-M satellites set for Friday morning — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The launch of Ionosfera-M No. 3 and No. 4 satellites, as well as additional payload, is scheduled to take place at the Vostochny space launch facility on the morning of Friday, July 25.

"The launch of Ionosfera-M No. 3 and No. 4 spacecraft and 18 small satellites [is scheduled for] 8:54 a.m. Moscow time [5:54 a.m. GMT] on July 25," the state-run space corporation said.

The carrier rocket, Soyuz-2.1b, has already been assembled and will be rolled out to the launch pad on Tuesday morning.