Twelve Russian scientists leave Tehran, return to Moscow from Baku

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Twelve Russia scientists who had to leave Tehran amid the current escalation between Israel and Iran have arrived in Moscow from Baku, Alena Isakova, spokesperson for the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, told TASS.

"Today, twelve members of the Gorchakov Fund’s scientific delegation who took part in the BRICS educational expedition in Tehran on June 12-14 have arrive in Moscow from Baku. The experts returned home thanks to the fund’s coordination efforts," she said.

"Two more participants will return tomorrow by flights organized by the Russian side for those who fled Iran amid the conflict," Isakova said, adding that the Russian delegation included employees of the Gorchakov Fund, MGIMO University, the Russian Academy of Sciences Institute of Oriental Studies, Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Academy of Youth Diplomacy, and other think tanks.