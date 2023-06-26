Sanya’s Science and Technology City forms new efficient management model — media

HAIKOU /China/, June 26. /TASS/. Yazhouwan Innovation Development Zone in Sanya on Hainan Island is successfully forming a new model of administrative control, which allows to minimize costs for research and production companies. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

"Work is underway to create a new model of administrative verification and approval that will minimize material costs, save as much time as possible, streamline procedures and improve the level of [public] services," the publication cites a comment by the department overseeing the science city. "We create favorable conditions for innovative entrepreneurship, for companies and professional specialists."

According to the department, from 2019, when the Yazhouwan zone was formed, and until the end of 2022, investment in the fixed capital of entities registered on its territory exceeded 55.3 billion yuan ($7.67 billion at current exchange rates). The area allocated for innovative projects has reached 600 thousand square meters.

More than 9.6 thousand different commercial organizations, including 32 companies of key importance for national development are registered in the technopolis, the paper noted. "Yazhouwan relies on advanced innovative technologies. Our innovation zone implements the national strategy and serves the needs of Hainan," the department said. "The Science City has deliberately promoted intensive development by deepening reform and innovation."

Sanya is one of China's key research centers in the fields of space, deep-sea research and breeding development. The innovative projects of this dynamically developing city, known as a first-class resort in China, are attracting the attention of an increasing number of international investors.