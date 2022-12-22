NASA committed to safe operation of ISS, values cooperation with Russia — spokesperson

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. The US-based National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is poised to continue safe and efficient use of the International Space Station (ISS) and values its professional cooperation with Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, a NASA spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.

Commenting on Roscosmos’ request to continue using the ISS until 2028, NASA spokesperson Lora Bleacher said: "NASA remains committed to the continued safe and effective operations of the International Space Station."

"We continue to appreciate the professional interactions between NASA and Roscosmos, including our astronauts and cosmonauts conducting science and technical activities in orbit," she added.