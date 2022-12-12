Russia, US developing active orbital junk removal technologies

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Scientists in Russia and the United States are working on active space junk removal systems, Adviser to the CEO of TsNIImash Maksim Penkov said in an interview with the Vestnik Glonass journal published on Monday.

"Various methods can be employed as measures making it possible to cope with littered outer space, in particular, extending the service life and using new technologies of preventing collision with space objects. Located in orbits of less than 500 km high, objects cease their ballistic existence within several years. For altitudes of more than 500 km, it is necessary to work out active space debris removal systems. Such work is being carried out in Russia, the United States and also in other states," he said.

In order to prevent the destruction of space vehicles before they cease to operate, fuel remnants are removed from their fuel tanks, batteries are discharged, line-charging capacities are disconnected and similar operations are carried out, he elaborated.

The Space Debris Mitigation Guidelines of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space adopted in 2008 serve as a guidance for leading space powers in their activity, he said.