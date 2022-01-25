Ural icebreaker to be commissioned before November 1, Yakutia to be floated November 31

MURMANSK, January 25. /TASS/. The Ural nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 will be commissioned before November 1, and the Yakutia icebreaker will be floated on November 31, the Baltic Shipyard’s Director General Alexei Kadilov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The works continue in compliance with the schedule," he said. "The Ural will be commissioned in 2022, before November 1, and the Yakutia will be floated on November 31."

The Yakutia’s commissioning due date is 2024, the Chukotka’s - 2026, he added, saying the shipyard hopes the due dates would be observed.

Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships. Their main task is to provide year-round navigation in the western Arctic. In the years to come, the Project 22220 icebreakers are expected to form the backbone of Russia’s civil icebreaker fleet. On Tuesday, Russia’s national ensign was flown on the Sibir nuclear-powered icebreaker - the second vessel of Project 22220, built by the Baltic Shipyard. The icebreaker was laid on May 26, 2015 and floated on September 22, 2017. The Arktika nuclear-powered icebreaker, the project’s leading vessel, has been working in the Northern Sea Route waters.