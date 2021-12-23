Progress M-UM spacecraft dumped into South Pacific after delivering Prichal module to ISS

MOSCOW, December 23. / TASS /. Fireproof debris of the Progress M-UM space freighter’s instrument compartment have sunk in the Pacific Ocean, the Roscosmos space agency said on Thursday.

"The mission of the Progress M-UM spacecraft instrument compartment is over. Unburnt fragments sank at 04:30 UTC (7:30 Moscow Time) at the spacecraft cemetery in the non-navigable area of the South Pacific," Roscosmos stated on its Twitter page.

The instrument compartment was undocked from the Prichal Nodal Module of the Russian segment on the International Space Station (ISS) at 02:03 Moscow Time. Then, at 06:45 Moscow Time, the propulsion system was switched to braking mode and ran for about 13 minutes. After that, Progress M-UM fell from orbit and some 24 minutes later, entered the dense layers of the atmosphere.

On November 24, the Prichal Nodal Module was launched with the Progress M-UM space freighter, docking with the Russian segment on the ISS on November 26.