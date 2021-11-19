NATO condemns Russian anti-satellite test

BRUSSELS, November 19. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Council firmly condemned the recent anti-satellite missile test conducted by Russia, according to a NATO statement released on Friday. The North Atlantic Alliance stated that this test had constituted "irresponsible behavior" which undermines the rules-based international order.

"The North Atlantic Council strongly condemns the Russian Federation’s reckless and irresponsible anti-satellite missile test on 15 November 2021. This test caused an orbital debris field that significantly increases risk to human life and to the space-based assets of numerous nations and entities," NATO insisted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry informed about the test, during which a defunct Russian space satellite had been successfully destroyed. The ministry assured that the remaining debris posed no threat to the International Space Station or other satellites. It stressed that the fragments had been included in the main catalogue of the national space monitoring system and began to be tracked right away. They will remain under observation until the moment they burn up in the atmosphere.